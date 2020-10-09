5-year-old girl killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

"Regardless of what your worldview is, this should cause you to be sick to your stomach," CMPD's Major Ryan Butler said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A five-year-old girl has died after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. It is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Elgywood Lane Wednesday night. CMPD was called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once they arrived, officers found a 5-year-old girl inside with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck.

CMPD said the child was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries. The child's name has not been released. Police said at the time of the shooting, two teenage family members were in the home.

At this time, the details surrounding the shooting are unknown. In August, multiple children were injured in shootings — mostly accidental. It's not yet known what the circumstances of this shooting were, however.

"This morning, there was a five-year-old girl who got up and had breakfast and played, and now that five-year-old girl's not with us anymore, and I don't have a good explanation," CMPD's Major Ryan Butler said. "What I can tell you is this, none of that matters in the sense that regardless of what caused it, there's a five-year-old little girl who's not alive right now."

Major Butler said homicide detectives, crime scene investigators are patrolling the scene and canvassing the apartment complex to gather more information. CMPD asks if anyone knows anything about the case, to contact CMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Citing other recent homicides in Charlotte, Butler said until the community cares, nothing will change.

"Regardless of what your worldview is, this should cause you to be sick to your stomach," Butler said.

At this time, no further information has been released on the case. It's not clear if police are looking for any suspects in connection to the shooting.