Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports

The agency said the patient's injuries were deemed life-threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening.

Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.

It wasn't the only shooting paramedics responded to on Saturday. Just hours earlier, another person was hospitalized after a shooting along Wendover Road near Marvin Road. Similarly, officials said the victim's injuries in this shooting were also life-threatening.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. This article will be updated once we've been given more details.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts