Chase leads to crash at Two Notch, North Beltline

Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia officers and Richland County deputies are warning the public to avoid a major intersection after a chase and crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the department, Columbia officers are assisting with traffic control near the intersection of Two Notch Road and North Beltline Boulevard.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that Richland County deputies were chasing a vehicle when it collided with another resulting in injuries. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the deputies were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle when the driver fled and eventually crashed into another. The suspect driver has since been taken into custody.

With the road still closed, anyone driving in the area is urged to avoid the immediate area as the investigation and cleanup continue.