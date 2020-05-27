COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 39-year-old man from South Carolina faces federal charges of online coercion and enticement of a minor and transferring obscene material to a minor after posing as a 16-year-old and contacting a 13-year-old female in Kentucky.

According to reports, Nathan Branham, of Cheraw, under the screen name "Mystic," used the online social media application Uplive to convince the minor to contact him using the Google Duo video chat application.

The minor in question immediately noticed Branham was an adult male. Branham tried to explain by stating he had a genetic condition that made him look older but the minor ended the call.

Branham then claimed he could find the minor’s address and threatened the minor into engaging in another call with him. On that call, Branham told the minor to expose herself or he was going to “find out your address and have a little talk to you.”

After the minor complied, Branham also exposed himself. The minor reported the matter to her parents. The parents contacted Branham, who also used the Facebook username Shuja Jahan, at which point Branham claimed to be a police officer.

According to testimony during court proceedings, Branham – who has convictions for indecent exposure, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and being a felon in possession of a firearm – engaged in similar interactions with minors on more than thirty occasions.

This case is being investigated by the United States Secret Service with the assistance of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office ICAC task force. The complaint was brought in South Carolina federal court within a week of the first report to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.