Search underway for escaped inmate in Upstate South Carolina

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man who has been in the Cherokee County Detention Center in Upstate South Carolina for more than a year has escaped, authorities confirmed late Monday.

According to a statement from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped at some point between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. that night.

Based on what investigators have determined so far, it appears Shoemaker somehow got an emergency door to open and then went into the fenced-in area around the detention center. The sheriff's office said they believe he then used a blanket to cover the razor wire on the fence to make his escape.

The sheriff's office said he got rid of his orange jumpsuit and left the area, but apparently was injured by the razorwire in the escape, leaving a trail of blood.

Still, it appears he may have gotten into a vehicle and left the area completely. The sheriff's office said deputies and bloodhounds did search the area but they ended the search at the roadway that runs next to the detention center.

Investigators believe the inmate, who is from York County, has already left the area. As a precaution, York County authorities have been notified.

Shoemaker was arrested on Aug. 3, 2021, on charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, and assault and battery. He also faces a charge of grand larceny with the Gaffney Police Department.

The inmate will face an additional charge of escape when or if he is ultimately taken back into custody - as will anyone believed to be assisting him.

Shoemaker has also been entered into a national database so that law enforcement agencies across the country will be aware that he is on the run.