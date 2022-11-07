Former Chester sheriff expected to get federal prison sentence

Alex "Big A" Underwood was convicted in 2021 for conspiracy, wire fraud, deprivation of rights and federal program theft.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood is expected to be sentenced Monday for stealing money from government programs.

Underwood was convicted last year for the crimes. The FBI said Underwood created a false police report to jail a man for three days for no reason, skimmed overtime pay meant for his deputies and used taxpayer money to fly first-class to a conference in Las Vegas with his wife.

A jury found him guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, deprivation of rights and federal program theft.

Two letters were written to a judge in support of Underwood's character. Underwood is expected to receive up to five years in federal prison.

Two others who were charged with Underwood in the case, Robert Sprouse and Johnny Richard Neal Jr., were also sentenced Monday.

Underwood is one of 13 sheriffs in South Carolina's 46 counties to be convicted of crimes since 2010. Five of the 12 sentenced before Underwood received prison time.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts