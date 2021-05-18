Manhunt for suspect after police chase ends in crash

Deputies said the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop before firing multiple shots at police. This led to a chase that ended in a crash on Highway 9.

RICHBURG, S.C. — Deputies from multiple South Carolina counties are searching for a suspect accused of firing shots at Chester County deputies during a police chase late Monday night.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a driver near the Bojangles at Highway 9 and Edgeland Road around 11 p.m. Monday. Deputies said the vehicle was being stopped for suspicious activity because it was at the restaurant well after it closed. The sheriff's office said the suspect refused to stop and multiple rounds were fired at deputies, striking at least two cars.

A recent sighting of the suspect was in the Britt Ln and Ligon Road area of Richburg.



All residents are to be cautious, lock your doors and call 911 if you see anything suspicious. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 18, 2021

The driver then led deputies into York County before turning onto Highway 901 and re-entering Chester County. The 30-mile chase ended in a crash on Highway 9 near Lewisville High School.

The suspect is believed to have entered a wooded area and has not been found. Sheriff Max Dorsey said a woman was driving the suspect vehicle during the chase. The woman, identified as Adrienne Simpson, was arrested at the scene of the wreck.

The accused shooter, identified as 27-year-old Tyler Donett Terry, ran from the scene into a wooded area and has not been found. Investigators believe Terry is still in the woods somewhere near the crash site. Police said Terry fired multiple shots from the passenger side of the suspect vehicle during the chase. Investigators have obtained two warrants for Terry's arrest for attempted murder.

Highway 9 is currently closed between Lewisville High School and ATI while police search for the suspect.

Chester County Schools announced all three schools in Lewisville will have remote learning Tuesday due to police activity in the area. All other schools will be on a two-hour delay.

Residents in the area have been asked to lock their doors and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Deputies from Lancaster and York counties were called in to help with the search. South Carolina Highway Patrol and SLED officers are also on the scene.

