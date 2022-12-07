Bond denied for man in deadly crash that killed 7-year-old in Chester County

Jason Palmer is charged with felony DUI involving death, along with possessing cocaine and DUI with great bodily injury.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Charlotte man was denied bond for a deadly crash in South Carolina that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy over the weekend.

Jason Palmer, 35, is now facing three charges tied to the July 10 crash: Felony DUI involving death, DUI with great bodily injury, and possessing cocaine. He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday where the bond was denied. Palmer spoke, as did the family involved in the crash.

“I’m so sorry about that kid’s death. I am truly, truly sorry. I’m not going to lie – I was sleeping. I was tired. I was helping somebody move," he said.

The crash unfolded Sunday along I-77 around 5:30 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said witnesses reported seeing a 2017 Chevrolet van slam into the rear end of a 2011 Ford SUV. Inside the SUV was a family, which included a mother, father, 4-year-old child, and the 7-year-old boy who died.

Richburg Fire-Rescue Chief T. Melton said witnesses had reported the van was driving erratically, and the ensuing scene was so traumatic for first responders, some couldn't report for work on Monday.

"The frustrating thing about this is it was totally avoidable," Melton said.

Chester County prosecutor Candace Lively shared similar feelings on Tuesday, sharing her sympathies with the victim's loved ones.

“When you see these types of cases, it doesn’t matter how long I’ve been doing this job, it’s heart-wrenching," she said. "It was hard for me to hear the pain the family is going through because these are the types of crimes that are definitely preventable.”

While Palmer maintained he was not under the influence, troopers say he was impaired while driving erratically. Toxicology report results are pending, as well as information on the official speed limit.

The boy's grandparents spoke, sharing their heartbreak and anger.

“Our Christmases, our Thanksgivings, our family vacations are forever impacted because of careless and selfish choices,” said Stephanie Blackmon, one of his grandmothers.

“He took the life of a child that will never come home again, never see his family, never grow up," said Kelly Phillips, his other grandmother.

Prosecutors say Palmer's record dates back to 2004. Most recently, he was out on bond in Charlotte on charges of concealing and failing to report a death and accessory after the fact.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.