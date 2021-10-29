'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested for Chester County shooting

Deputies in Chester County were searching Friday for the 19-year-old for a shooting on Canal Street in Great Falls, South Carolina.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Chester County, South Carolina, have located and arrested the 19-year-old "armed and dangerous" suspect sought Friday morning in connection with a shooting that happened in Great Falls.

The Great Falls Police Department said the shooting happened on Canal Street, near Second Baptist Church. One person was shot and is being treated for their injuries.

Great Falls is about 50 miles south of Charlotte down Interstate 77.

Chester County authorities said Kenneth Luke Craig, was taken into custody later Friday morning.

Deputies had searched for the teen Friday morning near Canal Street. A state-operated helicopter was used to assist with their search. Schools in Great Falls had been put on a lockout as a precaution.

During the search, police described Craig as "armed and dangerous" and residents should not approach him.

Any person with information about Kenneth Luke Craig's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

