A teacher in his mid-20s now is charged with sexually exploiting a minor.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A former Chester County teacher is accused of asking a student for nudes after seeing a photo the student posted on Facebook.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Aaron Parisher was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 11, a month after warrants charging him with 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor were signed. Deputies say Parisher turned himself in and is in custody at the county detention center.

MORE NEWS: Ricky Price denied bond by judge in viral Rock Hill arrest

The incident report provided by the sheriff's office alleges Parisher, who is in his mid-20s, first met the female student at a soccer game in July 2021 at a Chester High School soccer game. The student told deputies Parisher asked her to send him nude photos after she posted a photo of herself in a bathing suit on social media after swimming. The student said she sent several photos to him.

The Chester County School District confirmed in a statement Parisher was no longer employed with the district. Their full statement follows:

Today the Chester County School District received notification of a staff member who was arrested by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. We are in full cooperation with our law enforcement partners, and will defer all questions about the investigation to CCSO. The staff member in question is no longer employed with the District.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.



WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show Parisher's mugshot because of the nature of the alleged offense.