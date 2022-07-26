A captain with the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office said a dispute between two families escalated to the shooting.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl died after being shot. Now, six people are in custody.

The family identified the child to WCNC Charlotte as Jazyia Buchanan and shared a picture of her. Her parents described her as a sweet, smart, outgoing child who was full of life, loved to dance, and loved her nieces and nephews.

Authorities say Buchanan was killed after more than 15 shots were fired into her home on Cleveland Street in Cheraw. According to deputies, it all started with an ongoing feud between two families, including things said on social media. Detectives said Buchanan’s family home was targeted but she was an innocent casualty.

“This young lady was actually where she needed to be," said Stevenson Pierre, President of Cheraw's NAACP chapter. "She was home doing what she’s doing at her early age: playing on the computer.”

Pierre said he knows the young girl's parents. Captain Wayne Jordan with the sheriff's office said thanks to the community’s help and surveillance footage, authorities arrested six suspects between the ages of 18 and 23. Their charges range from obstruction of justice to murder.

“It’s very difficult to know that the child passed away as a result of senseless," Capt. Jordan said. "The folks had no regard for anybody’s life at all.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office, and the sheriff’s office are investigating this case.

Anyone who may know anything more regarding the crime are asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office.

During the early morning hours of July 26, 2022, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on... Posted by Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

