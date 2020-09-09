8-year-old girl becomes sixth child killed by gun violence in Chicago since late June

Labor Day weekend in Chicago saw 10 people killed and 50 others shot due to gun violence.

CHICAGO — Chicago saw another deadly weekend as 10 people were killed by gunfire, including an 8-year-old girl, according to police.

Dajore Wilson, 8, is now the sixth child killed by gun violence in the city since late June, according to data collected by the Chicago Sun-Times.

More than 50 people were shot from Friday until just before midnight Tuesday.

But the holiday weekend’s shooting deaths and injury counts weren’t as high as recent holiday weekends. Police attribute the recent drop to tactics put in place in July, which included deploying more officers to higher crime areas.

WBBM-TV reports, Wilson was riding in an SUV with her mother and two others when "out of nowhere" a car waiting at a nearby light sprayed the SUV with bullets.

"I heard 17 gunshots from a block away, come over here to see a little kid laying on the floor," area resident David Johnson told the station. "It's [a] tragedy and horrible."

Wilson was shot in the back during the incident and two others suffered serious injuries from gunshot wounds to the back, according to local media reports. Officers say Wilson was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police department believes those inside the SUV were targeted.

"I stand before you saddened and angered that another child has lost their life to senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago," Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said at the scene Monday night.

As of Sept. 9, data from the Chicago Police Department shows, year to date, there have been 2,227 shootings across the city; marking a 52 percent increase from this time last year. The city has also seen 524 murders during the same time span, according to data.

Chicago police said it has removed more than 6,900 guns from the streets as officers continue to push their "important work arresting gun offenders," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit formed in 2013 that looks into gun-related violence in the U.S., also reports six children have been killed between June 20 and Sept. 7.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown called the latest notification of a child being killed by gun violence "painful" on a professional level and as a parent, but that the department's resolve is strong in bringing justice.

"As frustrating and painful as these incidents can be, our resolve as a police department and as a city must remain strong," Brown said.

What other people are reading right now: