Parents charged after 6-year-old accidentally shot, Columbia Police say

Officers say the parents were not at home when the weapon was found in the home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was accidentally shot at a home earlier this week.

Officers charged 37-year-old Krystal Cato and 35-year-old Kartell Kershaw with unlawful conduct toward a child. Both were booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

Officers say the shooting happened at a home on August 12 but was unreported. Police say they got a tip on August 13 that the shooting had happened and the child had been wounded.

Thursday night, officers went to the home, investigated the claim, collected evidence, and arrested the child’s mother and stepfather.

The child was then taken to a local hospital and placed in emergency protective custody with the department of social services.

Investigators say they determined the child found a loaded an unsecured 9 mm gun inside the home and the gun dischaged. The child was wounded by the gunfire.

The injuries are non life-threatening, but officers say the parents did not seek medical help.

Officers say at the time of the shooting, both parents were not home, but there was a 14-year-old girl who did not witness the incident. Police believe Kershaw gave the gun to a friend after the incident.

Police say the case is ongoing and additional charges are possible.