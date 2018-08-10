LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY)-- A Woman in Davidson County is facing numerous misdemeanor charges, including child abuse, after deputies responded to a break-in call and found something else.

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress call in the 300 block of Grubb R on Friday. When officers arrived, they didn't find evidence of a break-in, but said they found conditions unsuitable for a small child who was inside.

Shockingly officers also found a pet baby deer living inside the house. They contacted Wildlife to have the deer removed from the house.

During their investigation, deputies said they also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

26-year-old Ashley Marie Eller is facing charges of: Misdemeanor Child Abuse, Drug Possession and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

