14-month-old dies from injuries, man facing first-degree murder charges

Police obtained warrants for first-degree murder for Joel Valdez Beltran in connection to this child's death.

RAMSEUR, N.C. — A child is dead after a suspected case of child abuse, according to a police report.

Ramseur police said they got a call from the Randolph Health Emergency Department about a 14-month-old who was placed in ICU at Brenner's Children's Hospital after injuries related to possible child abuse Aug. 31.

The child died Sept. 5.

Police obtained warrants for first-degree murder for Joel Valdez Beltran in connection to this child's death.

Investigator from numerous law enforcement agencies and other supporting resources partnered together to conduct a thorough investigation about the events that led to this death.

Beltran is behind bars at the Randolph County Jail without bond.