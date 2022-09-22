14-month-old dies from injuries, man facing first-degree murder charges

RAMSEUR, N.C. — A child is dead after a suspected case of child abuse, according to a police report.
Ramseur police said they got a call from the Randolph Health Emergency Department about a 14-month-old who was placed in ICU at Brenner's Children's Hospital after injuries related to possible child abuse Aug. 31.
The child died Sept. 5.
Police obtained warrants for first-degree murder for Joel Valdez Beltran in connection to this child's death.
Investigator from numerous law enforcement agencies and other supporting resources partnered together to conduct a thorough investigation about the events that led to this death.
Beltran is behind bars at the Randolph County Jail without bond.
The Ramseur Police Department said they would like to, "convey their sincerest gratitude for the following agencies and resources for their tireless efforts to investigate and apprehend Joel Valdez Beltran, they said in part of a statement in a press release.