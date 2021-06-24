2-year-old found dead inside car, North Carolina police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police say a 2-year-old child was found dead in a car parked outside of a business Thursday afternoon.
According to GCPD, the child was found in the car around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Industrial Fabricators, located at the intersection of York Highway and Crowders Creek Road. GCPD told WCNC Charlotte they were looking into how long the child was in the vehicle but had no further details at the scene.
WCNC Charlotte will be following for updates on this story. Stay tuned as we learn more.