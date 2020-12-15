Viral Facebook post showing injured child leads to charges against Illinois man, woman

The Troy Police Department received a tip about a post that showed a one-year-old child with "significant bruising" to the face and body

TROY, Ill — A viral Facebook post showing an injured child led to charges against an Illinois man and woman, police announced Tuesday.

On Oct. 29, the Troy Police Department received a tip about a Facebook post that showed a one-year-old child with "significant bruising to the face, head, arms, and legs," according to information posted on the department's page.

Police performed a welfare check on the child and launched an investigation.

The Madison County State's Attorney's office charged Austin Stone of Jerseyville with three felony counts of aggravated battery. Rebecca Jones-Scales of Troy faces charges of child endangerment.

It is not clear what the relationship is between the child and those who were charged. The child is safe and has been relocated, police said.

Stone and Jones-Scales are in custody at the Madison County Jail.