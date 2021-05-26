Baby's foot grazed by stray bullet in Atlanta

The 10-month-old girl was shot in the foot after someone unleashed gunfire during a street fight on the corner of Alison Court SW, police said.

ATLANTA — A ten-month-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet Friday night after being caught in the crossfire, according to Atlanta police.

A police report indicated the victim's mother was walking to the store around 10:30 p.m. when someone unleashed gunfire during a fight on the corner of Alison Court Southwest near Campbellton Road.

The mom told officers she was across the street when she saw the group of females fighting. The police report said she then heard a gunshot and dropped to the ground to take cover, holding her daughter in her arms.

According to police, the mother did not know what happened until she noticed that the baby's left foot was bleeding.

Authorities said the stray bullet grazed the baby on the foot and injured her left toes. She was taken to Grady Hospital by a family member and later taken to Egleston Hospital for treatment.

The ten-month-old's grandmother told 11Alive she had to get a pin in her foot due to the damage from the bullet and will have to undergo surgery.