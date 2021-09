Child injured in shooting at Memphis elementary school; students & teachers being evacuated

MPD on scene of a shooting at Cummings Elementary School in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 10:55 a.m. - Memphis police are evacuating students, faculty and staff from the school.

MPD hold a briefing soon.

Memphis police are on the scene of shooting at Cummings Elementary School in South Memphis where a child was injured. The shooting happened just after 9 a.m.

The child was taken to Le Bonhuer in critical condition.

1037 Cummings shooting update.

Shelby County Schools said the school is on lockdown.

Shelby County School District Statement: "We are aware of the incident at Cummings K-8 and will share preliminary information as soon as possible. The school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution. Parents have been notified of the situation. We are working with SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department to gather more information for further updates."

SCS update on shooting incident at Cummings K-8.

There is no suspect information at this time.