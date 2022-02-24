16-year-old accused of shooting, killing child inside Atlanta apartment, police say

It happened late Wednesday night.

ATLANTA — A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night at an apartment in southeast Atlanta. Police said it was a 16-year-old who shot him.

Police officers arrived at the 1700 block of Richmond Circle around 10 p.m. and found the boy shot. He died on the scene.

They later identified the young victim as Kemoni Mack.

Atlanta Police said there were five people inside the apartment when the shooting happened. In an afternoon update, investigators said they believe the teen killed the child.

No one has been charged yet.