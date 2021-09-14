1-year-old child dead after being hit by car in Lancaster, police say

Officers say the child walked in front of the car as the driver tried to leave a parking lot.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 1-year-old child has died after being hit by a car in Lancaster on Monday, according to police.

The Lancaster Police Department said it happened just before 7 p.m. at the Frank L. Roddey Homes on E. Arch Street. Witnesses told police the child walked in front of a car as the driver tried to leave the parking lot.

The child was taken to a hospital but died sometime after arriving.