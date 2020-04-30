COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a little boy was killed and a teenage girl was hurt in a shooting in the city.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, Mayor Steve Benjamin, Coroner Gary Watts, and members of the Columbia city council will address the incident at a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m. today.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Tarragon Drive. Officers say a 7-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old girl was hurt.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released and it's unclear if a suspect is in custody. Columbia police have asked for tips to be sent to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Further details are expected at the news conference.