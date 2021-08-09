150 rounds fired into home that killed 3-year-old in northwest Charlotte drive-by

Police believe the shooters who fired 150 shots into a Charlotte home killing a 3-year-old boy could be related to three Charlotte high schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy has died and a 4-year-old girl was injured in an overnight drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte. The suspects, who police believe could be high school students, remain at large.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, more than 150 shots were fired into the home on Richard Rozzelle Drive, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Asiah Figueroa was shot during the violent drive-by shooting. His 4-year-old sister was also grazed by a bullet but is expected to survive.

Figueroa was transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Security camera video from neighboring homes shows numerous shooters exit multiple vehicles and begin firing into the home. The shooting lasts for 10 seconds.

In an afternoon news conference, CMPD said they had not yet located any of the vehicles or suspects, who they believe could be teenage students connected to three Charlotte high schools: Hopewell High School, North Mecklenburg High School, and Chambers (formerly Vance) High School. All three schools are located within miles of each other.

"I want to speak directly to the suspects right now," CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said during Wednesday's briefing. "How can you wake up this morning knowing that your actions last night took the life of a 3-year-old?"

"Realize that you need to hold yourself accountable and come in, turn yourself in, and talk with us," the chief continued. "It just makes no sense that you can have such disregard for human life and not hold yourselves accountable for that."

Investigators believe Tuesday night's shooting was the latest in a string of related shootings.

Timeline of related crimes

Sunday, September 5

16-year-old killed in 9700 block of Trinity Road. Two others hurt.

Monday, September 6

14-year-old arrested for murder

Tuesday, September 7 at midnight

Shots fired into a home near 5300 block of Kiev Drive

Tuesday, September 7 at 1 a.m.

Shots fired into a home on Joe Morrison Lane

Later overnight Tuesday

More shots fired into homes near the 5300 block of Kiev Drive

Shots fired into a home on Billingsville School Court

Shots fired into on Mayer House Court

Tuesday, September 7 at 11:45 p.m.

Asiah Figueroa, 3, killed inside home on Richard Rozzelle Dr

"Someone is not willing to tell us how to do better -- how to stop it," Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said Wednesday. "Without someone being willing to be brave enough to say, 'This is not the city that I want to live in."

"This is a situation where we have a very young, innocent child who has been taken from the community due to the actions of some individuals who clearly have demonstrated [a] complete disregard for the welfare of their fellow human beings," Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Major Ryan Butler said early Wednesday after the shooting.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the shooting could be gang-related.

Officers are canvassing the neighborhood trying to get more information on what occurred -- and they are asking for the help of parents.

"We need you to talk to your children. You should know whether or not your children were at home the last few nights," CMPD Capt. Joel McNally said. "If your children were not at home the last few nights overnight, we need to know that."

McNally encouraged parents to:

Look through their children's rooms

Look through their children's phones

Look through their children's social media accounts

Ask them about fights at school

"We need you whether you think your kids were involved or not," McNally said.

Some of the 150 shots fired late Tuesday also damaged neighboring homes.

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, told WCNC Charlotte she thought the gunfire was initially coming from their TV.

"The very next second, I heard the whole house just exploded," the neighbor said. "The cops said I was lucky I didn't get hit by fragments."

In addition to CMPD, victim services, Charlotte Fire Department and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Homicide Prosecution Team responded to assist at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.