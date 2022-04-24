11-year-old killed in weekend South Carolina shooting

No possible motive has been given and the child's name hasn't yet been publicly released.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in Florence County have two people in custody after a shooting that left a child dead over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Glendale School Road near Scranton, South Carolina. The victim, an 11-year-old, died as a result of gunshot wounds from the incident.

Authorities said no formal charges have been made against the two people in custody and it's unclear how investigators believe they may be involved in the case.

No possible motive has been given and the child's name hasn't yet been publicly released. The department said it would provide additional information about the shooting as it becomes available.