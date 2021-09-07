Detectives said the five suspects committed crimes online while chatting with deputies they thought were underage girls.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in York County, South Carolina, announced that five more people have been arrested in a major online predator sting, bringing the total to 15 arrests since April.

The York County Sheriff's Office said the arrests were part of "Operation Home Alone." The five additional suspects did not travel to perpetrate sexual crimes but are accused of committing crimes online during chats they thought were with underage girls on social media.

The five suspects arrested are Jeffery Dennis Rape, of Heath Springs, South Carolina, Larry Donell Rogers of Greenville, South Carolina, Matthew Ray Bolick of Charlotte, North Carolina, Carl Lee Taylor Jr., of Hickory, North Carolina, and Caleb Israel Strope, of Indian Land, South Carolina.

Investigators said each suspect is facing multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal sexual exploitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

"Let this send a strong message to any child predator, if you hunt our children you will become the hunted," York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

The York County Sheriff's Office, along with 13 other state and federal law enforcement agencies, participated in the investigation. The operation took place at several different locations, including an undisclosed residence, where some of the suspects traveled to meet children.

