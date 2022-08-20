GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said.
The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard.
"It was like 10 in a row -- pow, pow, pow, pow," said Robert Knight who lives in the neighborhood. "It could have been anyone, it could have been here. So it is just kind of shocking."
A 9-year-old was found inside the home with serious injuries, according to police. Investigators believe shots were fired outside of the home.
"I wouldn’t have thought this would have happened just one block from the house," said Knight. "We need to come together and do more about this shooting, and violence, do more community watch."
WCNC Charlotte was on scene during the incident where officers could be seen investigating the shooting.
No word on any suspects involved at this time, officers said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Gastonia police at 704-861-8000.
Check back with WCNC Charlotte for updates and on our app.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.
MORE ON WCNC
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.