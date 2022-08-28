Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday.
The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
Officers arrived to find a 10-year-old child who was wounded and began rendering emergency aid. The child was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for care and was said to be in serious condition.
Investigators are still working to gather answers in the shooting and ask anyone who may have information to contact Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.