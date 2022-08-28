Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the Eastside neighborhood of downtown Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday.

The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.

Officers arrived to find a 10-year-old child who was wounded and began rendering emergency aid. The child was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for care and was said to be in serious condition.