WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are behind bars with a total of more than 100 years after Forsyth County prosecutors say a child was repeatedly raped and abused over the span of several years.

Brandon Irving Helms will serve 88 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old multiple times over the span of several years.



Marcy Lynn Helms was charged and convicted of Felony Child Abuse and Aiding and Abetting Statutory Rape of a Child. She will serve 18 years. According to a prosecutor from the case, Brandon entered Marcy's life in 2015. She had a child from a previous relationship that was 8 years old.

[Concubine definition (Merriam-Webster: a woman with whom a man cohabits without being married: such asa : one having a recognized social status in a household below that of a wife]



Prosecutors say Brandon started abusing the child at that time. They also say that he had started a religion and told Marcy about the abuse by saying that he would be making the child his "concubine." Helms was charged with improper discipline of his son in New Jersey and according to prosecutors moved to Winston-Salem to avoid the charges.

They stayed with a friend during this time. The abuse continued until the girl was 13 years old. That is when prosecutors say he began having sex with the girl. From there they moved into his ex-wife's home in Greensboro. The girl was about 14 years old at this time.

They eventually moved to Fayetteville, where prosecutors say the girl told her parents that she was pregnant. Marcy and the girl were both pregnant at the same time. They were living in a car and eventually moved back to Winston-Salem. Both mothers delivered their children in the car. The girl was in labor for two days with no anesthetic.

They moved into an abandoned home on 27th street. Neighbors called the police and the Department of Social Services about children being snuck around at night. After several visits police came into the home and found several people, including the Helms, the victim, and 2 infants hiding in the home.







