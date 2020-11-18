Florida AG: 'Disgusting excuse of man' sentenced to life for child sex crimes

Attorney General Ashley Moody described Roger Labor as 'a predator' and thanked prosecutors for securing a life sentence.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man has been sentenced to life in prison in a child pornography case.

A jury found Roger Labor guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation, two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance and 50 counts of possession of child porn. Judge Michael Williams of Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit then sentenced him to life for the molestation charge and a total of 75 more years on the other charges.

“This disgusting excuse of man will stay behind bars for life, right where he belongs," Attorney General Ashley Moody wrote in a statement. "He is a predator and his actions were beyond vile and repugnant."

Moody said she was proud of the efforts of assistant statewide prosecutors Rita Peters and Diana Bock who handled the case and worked to ensure Labor "never victimizes a child again.”

The investigation into Labor began in 2017 when the Florida Department of Law Enforcement got cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips suggested a Google user in the Tampa Bay area was uploading suspected child porn to the Internet.

Law enforcement officers eventually seized electronics from Labor's home. A forensic investigation of those devices revealed more than 5,000 pornographic images.

Investigators say they discovered two children Labor had molested and used to promote child porn.

"Heinous crimes like those committed by Labor have no place in civilized society, and I commend all those who worked tirelessly to bring him to justice," FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said. "I hope this life sentence will help his victims to heal and will serve as a warning to those who would prey on the most vulnerable among us."

