Child flown to hospital in critical condition after being shot in head at Texas home, HCSO says

Investigators said the child was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight in critical condition. No charges have been filed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday at a home in the Katy area, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just after 2 p.m. He said it happened in the 22300 block of Guston Hall Lane, which is near the intersection of North Mason and Morton roads.

Gonzalez said investigators believe the child is 4 years old.

The child was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight in critical condition.

Gonzalez said HCSO's preliminary investigation has revealed there were several adults and children at the home at the time of the shooting.

HCSO investigators said an uncle who was visiting brought a handgun to the home and somehow the kids got their hands on it and took it to another room.

That's when the gun went off, striking the 4-year-old in the head.

"It's a terrible tragedy. We're investigating to see if any criminal laws are applicable in this investigation and we'll refer this investigation over to the DA after we complete it," HCSO Lt. James Lovett said.

Family members brought the child to a hospital in Katy before Life Flight took the child to the Texas Medical Center.

Authorities said the child was undergoing surgery and was in critical condition at last check.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident but the evidence is being handed over to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.