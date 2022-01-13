1-year-old shot in the head, in critical condition, Atlanta police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said that a 1-year-old was shot in the head late Wednesday night.

It happened at a home on Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta.

Police said family members and other individuals were in the home at the time of the shooting, but said witness statements were not adding up.

"We have assessed some information we've received here on scene. Some of that information at this time is not adding up. We are going to do everything we have to do to determine what happened here tonight," Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told 11Alive. "None of us will go home until we do that."

At last check, no one has been arrested.

The baby was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta where they underwent surgery and remain in critical condition, police said.