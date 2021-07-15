Police say it happened as the child was sitting in his highchair in the 2300 block of West 24th Street.

LORAIN, Ohio — Authorities say a 26-year-old man is in custody after a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head at a home in Lorain.

The child was sitting in his highchair at home when he was struck by the gunfire, which police say happened shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West 24th Street.

“Witnesses reported that a male, believed to be a relative of the child, had been seen near the residence with what was described as a shotgun immediately prior to the shooting incident,” according to a press release from police.

The man, identified as Benjamin Richardson, was arrested on scene and charged with felonious assault. Police say a shotgun was also recovered from the location.

The boy was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital where he is currently being treated.

No additional details were immediately available, but anybody with information is asked to call Det. Chris Kovach at 440-204-2105.

