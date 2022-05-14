Six-year-old shot, killed in Orangeburg County drive-by shooting

Investigators are urging those with information to come forward

NORTH, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to come forward following what he described as a "cowardly act" that left a child dead on Friday night.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, a vehicle drove past a home on McClain Street around 11:35 p.m. just outside of North and occupants opened fire. As a result, a 6-year-old was wounded and killed.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” the sheriff said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”