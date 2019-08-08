COLUMBIA, S.C. — A resident doctor at a children's hospital in Columbia is being charged with inappropriately touching a child.

David Thomas Randolph, 28, has been charged with assault and battery second degree. Randolph was a senior pediatric resident at the hospital.

Officers say the 11-year-old victim was under his care at Prisma Health Children's Hospital in Columbia. The incidents happened between May 20 and 25, according to police.

Officers say he touched the victim's private parts.During the investigation by the Columbia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, it was discovered that the child’s medical condition did not require the doctor or member of the medical staff to perform a daily genital examination.

Randolph has been released on a $50,000 bond.