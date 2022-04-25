Wisconsin police investigating death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters as homicide

Police confirmed Monday that “Lily” Peters’ body was located around 9:15 a.m., about 12 hours after she was reported missing by her family.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — In a press conference Monday, Chippewa Falls police confirmed that the body of 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters, who was reported missing Sunday night, has been recovered and investigators believe she is the victim of homicide.

Authorities said early Monday that the child's father called 911 around 9 p.m. Sunday after she did not return from a visit to her aunt's home on the 400 block of North Grove Street.

Squads responded to the area and learned that someone had located Lily's bike a short distance from her aunt's home, near a walking trail not far from the Leinenkugel's Brewery Parking lot.

In Monday's press conference, Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Lily's body was discovered around 9:15 a.m. Monday close to where her bike was found.

Kelm urged residents to maintain a state of vigilance, as the child's death is being investigated as a homicide and "there may be a danger to the public."

He told reporters there are no known suspects at this point, but investigators are pursuing leads.

"We will be working diligently and tirelessly on this case," Kelm promised.

Chippewa Falls police called in multiple agencies to help with the search, including K9 teams and drone operators. The chief said finding Lily and the circumstances behind her death are difficult for all involved.

"As you can imagine, our first responders are tremendously impacted by anything that impacts one of our children," Kelm said, "so it is very difficult for them, and the investigators."

This is the end of N Grove st in Chippewa Falls, where the road turns into a trail. Police say 10 y/o Iliana “Lily” Peters’ body was found between here and the Leinenkugel brewery. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/5fDtPWdAh0 — Sharon Yoo (@SharonKARE11) April 25, 2022

In a statement to KARE 11, Leinenkugel's representative Marty Maloney confirmed that the business is working with authorities "and providing the help and support we can."

"This is an unspeakable, heartbreaking tragedy, and we want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Maloney said.

Chippewa Falls police are scheduled to hold another press conference at 5 p.m. Monday.

Lily was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary in Chippewa Falls. On Monday afternoon, district officials sent a message to staff members saying schools are not going to formally announce what happened to Lily, as they believe law enforcement will decide what should and shouldn't be shared about the case. The district also shared guidelines for talking to children about what happened should they ask questions, and emphasized that parents should be the ones to initiate and engage in such sensitive conversations.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

