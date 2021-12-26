Victim in Kershaw County shooting on Christmas night identified

The search continues for two suspects wanted in connection with the death of Jerry Lee "Bubba" Trimnal Jr.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly Christmas night shooting in Lugoff as they continue their search for two suspects who left the scene.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 8:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Horsehead Lane in Lugoff. They arrived to find one person, a 43-year-old man later identified as Jerry Lee "Bubba" Trimnal Jr., who died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Authorities now believe the two suspects are on the run, having escaped the scene in a dark-colored vehicle - possibly a Nissan Altima.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said it would provide additional information as it becomes available. Authorities there haven't yet said what the motive was behind the shooting or what led up to it.