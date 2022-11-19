Child dies in Raleigh after driver loses control of vehicle pulling float

In a previous statement, the department said the child who was hit was a person who was part of the parade.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department says a driver is facing multiple charges after a vehicle in a Christmas parade struck and killed a child on Saturday.

According to a statement from the department, the driver of a vehicle that was pulling a float in the parade lost control around 10:15 a.m. in the area of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue.

Police said the vehicle was moving at low speed when it struck a girl. However, despite efforts to help the child on the scene and at a local hospital, she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victim and those who witnessed this tragic incident," the department said in a statement.

There were three people in the vehicle and several others on the float at the time of the incident but no one else was hurt.

After being interviewed by detectives, the driver was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade.