Christmas visitation at the Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Visitation will reopen for SCDC institutions beginning Dec. 23, with four days of special holiday visits scheduled.

After the special Christmas schedule, visitation will remain in place for Saturday-Sunday visits under the same guidelines.

Christmas visits will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 23-26 and will be scheduled in 1½ hour blocks.

General population inmates with visitation privileges will be allowed one visit during this four-day period with up to three visitors, one of which must be an adult.

Children of all ages can visit.

Families of inmates who have visitation privileges and live in housing units other than general population need to schedule visits by calling the institution.

At this point, renovation to visitation rooms is complete at all SCDC institutions except McCormick. The agency expects those changes to also be complete for Christmas visitation and will update the situation.

Institutions with housing units on COVID-19 quarantine will not be allowed to visit. As of today, that includes Kershaw and Wateree River

If Covid cases arise at other institutions and housing units are put on quarantine, visits will be cancelled for the entire institution until the housing units come off quarantine.

You can check the status of this at the agency's website found here or on the agency's twitter feed.

Several changes will be in place. All visits must be scheduled ahead of time through the SCDC/GTL scheduler.

This is the same process used to schedule virtual visits.

To use the scheduler, visitors must be on the approved visitation list and do two things:

1. Register on the SCDC/GTL scheduling website. To register, click on this link, which is found under the visitation tab on the agency’s website.

2. After logging into the site, schedule your visit.

You need to register and schedule visits as soon as possible.

Also, if you need to update your address or any other information on your account, please email a photograph or photocopy of your ID to visitation@doc.sc.gov.

Other changes include:

1. Visits will be non-contact except for a brief embrace at the beginning of the visit.

2. Visits at medium and close security institutions will be in newly installed visitation booths.

3. Proof of vaccination is not required for visitors or inmates.

4. All visitors will be screened for covid symptoms.

5. Visitors age four and older will be given a face mask to wear and are required to wear it during the entire visit. Personal face masks will not be allowed. Hand sanitizer also will be provided.

6. All visitation stations will be sanitized after each visit.

7. Visitors are encouraged to use the restroom before arriving at the institution as restrooms will not be accessible.

8. Institutions with living areas on covid quarantine will not be able to visit. Information about this will be shared as soon as it is known, keeping in mind that covid testing is ongoing and circumstances can change quickly.

9. If visitors are unable to attend a scheduled visit, they must cancel the visit 24 hours ahead of time. Otherwise the visit will count toward the inmate’s monthly visit total

Going forward, all inmates with privileges may have up to three visits per month until covid restrictions are changed.