5 dead, including 3 kids, after shooting at Arden-Arcade church

Deputies said a father shot and killed his three kids and one other person before turning the gun on himself.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people are dead after a church shooting in the Arden-Arcade area along the Wyda Way.

Sacramento County Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann said the death toll includes three children under the age of 15. The suspect was a father who Grassmann said killed himself. Details on the fifth person are not available at this time, but Grassmann said the three children killed were the suspect's own children.

Grassmann said the shooting happened in the main sanctuary area of the church. A worker heard the shot around 5:07 p.m., left the area and called 911.

The type of gun used in the deadly shooting isn't known at this time, and Grassmann said the sheriff's office is calling the shooting a "domestic violence"-related incident.

Sheriff Scott Jones said the shooter was estranged from the children’s mother, who had a restraining order against him.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.

The shooter's identity wasn't immediately released.

Victims have not been identified at this time.

Officials didn't know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were at the church or if there were any services or activities at the time of the shooting.

Governor Gavin Newsom referred to the act as "another senseless act of gun violence."

Another senseless act of gun violence in America - this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating.



Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities.



We are working closely with local law enforcement. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 1, 2022