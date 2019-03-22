Columbia, SC - A man who officers say broke into 15 stores in one month in the Columbia area is now in custody.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced the arrest of 49-year-old Sammie McCullough on 5 counts of second-degree burglary and 2 counts of larceny.

Lott dubbed the suspect "The Cigarette Bandit."

Lott said the crimes began on February 17, and ended on March 19. In each case, the method was the same: the suspect would throw a brick through a window, go inside, and steal beer and cigarettes.

Lott said the man worked fast. "By the time we'd get there, he'd be gone," Lott added.

The stores McCullough targeted were Dollar Generals, gas stations, and one grocery store. Eleven of the crimes took place in Richland County's jurisdiction, while four took place in Columbia's. Officers say he robbed one of the stores three times.

But the two law enforcement agencies teamed up, and looked at surveillance video to first determine the pattern and connection, and then to identify the suspect. They were then able to find him at a home.

Lott said since he's been in custody, McCullough has confessed. The sheriff said McCullough has a crack habit, and would sell the stolen items for cash.

The sheriff said the suspect wasn't going to end his crime spree without intervention by him.

"When they get on a roll, they don't stop until they get stopped," he added.