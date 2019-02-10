CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce has suspended the business license for the Knights Inn Hotel.

The business, located at 1987 Airport Boulevard in Cayce, was placed under suspension as of October 2, 2019. This suspension means that all business activity at the hotel must cease immediately. The suspension will remain in effect pending a hearing before Cayce City Council members. This hearing, scheduled for October 24, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., will determine whether the business license will be revoked permanently.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety believes that criminal activity, complaints and arrests have plagued the hotel and have placed a strain on the City’s public safety services as well as the safety of their citizens.

In late September, one man was stabbed at the hotel in Cayce. Officers say an apparent attempted robbery turned violent when the suspect stabbed the victim.

“Our officers have worked with the owner of the Knights Inn to improve conditions. These efforts came to a breaking point on Monday when we listened to a 911 call from a domestic violence victim. Our victim shared with us that Knights Inn management refused to call 911 on her behalf when she needed our help. When we learned of this refusal to cooperate with a victim in need, we lost all confidence that the staff and management at the Knights Inn was going to do the right thing. It was time to take action,” said Chief Byron Snellgrove, Director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

According to Cayce DPS, in the last 90 days, Cayce officers have responded to 169 calls for service at the hotel. In 97 of these responses, criminal complaints were filed, including arrests for trafficking methamphetamine, strong armed robbery and attempted murder. During that same 90-day-period, the owner of the hotel was charged and convicted of operating a nuisance business.

Cayce City Manager, Tracy Hegler, stated, “This move is not taken lightly by the City. Over the past few years, no business licenses have been suspended or revoked in the City. This shows the severity and high level of concern we have for our citizens, officers and patrons of the business.”