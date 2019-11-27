CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — A Clarendon County man has been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Tommy Rene Lee, 49, of Manning, SC, was arrested on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), U.S. Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with this arrest.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Lee. Investigators state Lee distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

Lee was arrested on Nov. 26, 2019, and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Lee was previously convicted on related charges in 2008 in North Carolina.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.