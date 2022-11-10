Clarendon County Sheriff's Office searching for escapee, SLED is assisting

Suspect escaped from Clarendon County Detention Center in Manning Thursday morning

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is searching for an escapee from the Clarendon County Detention Center on East Boyce Street in Manning.

The man, identified as Shaun Wayne Wiles, is described as approximately 5’10" in height and approximately 160lbs., with grey and black hair. He is wearing dark clothing and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck that reads "Melissa."

Wiles escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center Thursday morning.

If seen, please notify 911 immediately and do not approach.

CCSO says officers are actively searching for Wiles, so please be aware of officers’ presence.

Dr. Keisa Carr, with Clarendon County School District, said students usually attending the District's Career Center remained at their regular schools this morning because of the Career Center's proximity to the Detention Center. Schools in the district are operating on a normal schedule while administrators are monitoring the situation.