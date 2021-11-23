Clarendon County man charged with homicide by child abuse in death of 3-month-old

20-year-old was allegedly the caretaker the day of the incident

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — A Clarendon County man has been arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of a 3-month-old child.

Agents with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Ny'Jshore Jareek Green, 20, on Monday for the incident that occurred November 16, 2021, after the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office requested SLED become involved in the investigation.

According to the arrest warrant, Green was taking care of the child in Manning, South Carolina. Deputies responding to the Manning home found the child unresponsive and cold to the touch. The baby boy was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed on the child revealed a large skull fracture due to blunt force trauma to the right side of the head.