Clarendon County stabbing leaves one dead, 70-year-old man arrested

The suspect in the case was charged with voluntary manslaughter as deputies continue investigating the incident.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have arrested a 70-year-old man in a deadly stabbing that happened on Friday evening in Clarendon County.

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office said an incident that, according to witnesses, began as a fight between two men led to a 911 call regarding a person stabbed around 6 p.m. Deputies arrived at Lane's Shopping Center on Highway 260 to find the victim, 38-year-old Jermaine A. Mack, wounded. Authorities said emergency responders took Mack to McLeod Health Clarendon, where he died.

The sheriff's office said further investigation led deputies to another location they believe was the actual scene, a nearby home in the 1000 block of Bait Lane. They also determined that 70-year-old Paul Dewitt Jr. was the primary suspect and was still in the area.

Dewitt was soon found and detained before being arrested for voluntary manslaughter. He's now being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.