'Active situation' leads to SLED response in Clarendon County; road closed

This is a developing story.
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is asking residents and drivers to avoid the area of Spigner Road due to an active situation that now involves state agents.

According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are at a scene in the area along with Clarendon County sheriff's deputies. While the sheriff described the situation as "active" he didn't have additional details to provide at this time.

Spigner Road is a roughly three-mile route just outside of the Alcolu community. It's unclear where along the road the incident is centered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

