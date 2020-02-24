CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man who'd been reporting as missing was found shot to death.

Officers responded to a call of a missing person around 1:16 a.m Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, after friends of a 27-year-old man were unable to find him at his home.

Friends of Corey Terell McFadden had attempted to pick up McFadden for his birthday celebration before midnight.

Investigators and family members conducting a search found McFadden dead on a nearby property. He had succumbed to apparent gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office at (803) 435-4414. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.