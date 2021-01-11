Georgia police still searching for two in assault broadcast on Instagram Live

The live broadcast showed a woman being beaten by a group inside a home.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said Monday they are still searching for two people linked to a violent assault of a woman that was broadcast live on Instagram.

Police said the incident happened Sunday afternoon at a location on Heather Circle in Riverdale, with officers responding "in reference to a social media outcry for help."

The Instagram Live was broadcast from inside a home and shows the victim standing with a number of others who were at the home. They repeatedly accuse her of some kind of theft and then hit her as she weeps and denies taking anything. At one point, another woman holds the victim's bloodied face directly into the Instagram Live broadcast.

Later, two people are seen beating her and stomping her on the ground as the victim screams in agony.

Many of the commenters on the live broadcast expressed distress at what they were seeing and urged someone to call police.

Clayton County PD said that when officers arrived a woman answered the door and denied anyone was there. As they spoke with her, however, a person who had seen the Instagram Live broadcast approached and showed a recording to the officers.

At that point, they entered the home and found the victim "located behind a locked door." They said she had multiple injuries that they described as not life-threatening, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they arrested four people allegedly involved in the assault on site. Their charges include aggravated assault, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and tampering with evidence.

They said they have a warrant out for a fifth person, Daniellie Moose, also facing the same charges.

Monday, a photo was also released of a sixth person police were looking for in connection with a crime. Tuesday, police said the 19-year-old was identified as Javen Hill, who is still wanted in the brutal beating. He has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.