CLEARWATER, Fla — A man was arrested Thursday in Clearwater, Fla. and accused of a horrific crime.

Police say 22-year-old Joshua Daniel Pena-Cedillo killed his cat, decapitated it – and taped its head to a stick in his backyard. According to a tweet from the Clearwater Police Department, the cat’s name was Cinnamon.

Pena-Cedillo is charged with animal cruelty – a felony. He's being held on a $5,000 bond.

