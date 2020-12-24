CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are asking people not to be like one man accused of stealing about $1,000 worth of perfume while they're holiday shopping.
Police say the man walked into an Ulta on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard Saturday and took about 20 bottles of perfume. And, he brought his own trash bag to shop with, officers said.
Officers said when a store worker asked if he needed any help he responded with, "I guess you're going to watch me steal then."
He left the store in a gray car, police said. He was wearing khaki pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, red shoes and a red beanie.
Anyone who knows who he is should call detectives at 727-562-4242.
- NORAD Tracker: How to track Santa Claus this Christmas
- Derby Lane plans grand finale as live greyhound racing comes to an end at iconic track
- Lightning unveil 56-game 2021 season
- President Trump appoints Sheriff Judd to federal council overseeing juvenile delinquency prevention problems
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter