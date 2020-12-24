Anyone who knows who he is should call detectives at 727-562-4242.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are asking people not to be like one man accused of stealing about $1,000 worth of perfume while they're holiday shopping.

Police say the man walked into an Ulta on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard Saturday and took about 20 bottles of perfume. And, he brought his own trash bag to shop with, officers said.

Officers said when a store worker asked if he needed any help he responded with, "I guess you're going to watch me steal then."

He left the store in a gray car, police said. He was wearing khaki pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, red shoes and a red beanie.

Anyone who knows who he is should call detectives at 727-562-4242.

